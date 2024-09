DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Eliot Flats, a multifamily property located at 3233 Eliot St. in Denver. The asset traded for $8.8 million, or $220,000 per unit.

Built in 2015, Eliot Flats offers 30 studio units and 10 one-bed/one-bath units. The property features a solar power system, Smart Water metering, and energy-efficient windows and finishes.

Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.