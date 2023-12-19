Pinnacle Obtains $41.2M Construction Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Development in South Florida

MIRAMAR, FLA. — Pinnacle has obtained $41.2 million in construction financing for Pinnacle at La Cabana, a 110-unit affordable seniors housing development in Miramar, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. The financing included debt or LIHTC equity from Bank of America, Neighborhood Lending Partners, Florida Housing Finance Corp., City of Miramar and United Way of Broward County.

Located at 8911 Miramar Parkway, the development is a public-private partnership between Pinnacle and the City of Miramar, which is the landowner.

Pinnacle at La Cabana will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments, with 11 units reserved for seniors earning 28 percent of the area median income (AMI) and the remaining affordable to seniors earning 60 percent of AMI. Amenities will include indoor and outdoor multi-purpose facilities. Completion of the project is estimated for mid-2025.