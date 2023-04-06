Pinnacle Obtains $72.3M in Financing for Affordable Housing Development in Miami

MIAMI — Locally based developer Pinnacle has obtained $72.3 million in construction financing for an affordable housing development located in Miami’s Princeton neighborhood. The 215-unit community, called Pinnacle at Tropical Pointe, will be located at 25155 S.W. 136th Ave. in an unincorporated area of Miami-Dade County. Bank of America, Citibank, Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Housing Finance Authority and Florida Housing Finance Corp. contributed capital in the form of debt, LIHTC equity or subsidies.

Set to open in late 2024, Pinnacle at Tropical Pointe will feature one- to four-bedroom apartments within six garden-style buildings reserved for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, business center, playground, barbecue area and a dog run.