Pinnacle Opens 215-Unit Affordable Housing Community in South Miami-Dade County

PRINCETON, FLA. — Miami-based Pinnacle has opened Pinnacle at Tropical Pointe, a new 215-unit affordable housing community located at 25155 S.W. 136th Ave. in Princeton, a city in south Miami-Dade County. The property features a mix of one- to four-bedroom apartments spread across six garden-style buildings, with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center and a playground.

The community is designated for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Pinnacle’s capital partners on the project included Bank of America, the Florida Housing Finance Corp., Miami-Dade County and Citibank.