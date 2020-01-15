Pinnacle Peak Acquires Single-Tenant Industrial Building in Phoenix for $17M
PHOENIX — Pinnacle Peak, a Bellingham, Wash.-based investment company, has purchased an industrial manufacturing building located at 2140 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Phoenix. Thul LLC sold the property for $17 million.
The seller is a principal of APSM Systems, a sheet metal fabrication company that has occupied the property since 1994. APSM signed a 10-year leaseback for the property.
Situated on 13.5 acres within the Deer Valley submarket, the 168,897-square-foot industrial building features 25,484 square feet of office space.
Eric Bell, Mike Ciosek and Dylan Scott of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the transaction.
