Pinnacle Peak Acquires Single-Tenant Industrial Building in Phoenix for $17M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

APSM Systems, a sheet metal fabrication company, occupies the 168,897-square-foot industrial building at 2140 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Pinnacle Peak, a Bellingham, Wash.-based investment company, has purchased an industrial manufacturing building located at 2140 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Phoenix. Thul LLC sold the property for $17 million.

The seller is a principal of APSM Systems, a sheet metal fabrication company that has occupied the property since 1994. APSM signed a 10-year leaseback for the property.

Situated on 13.5 acres within the Deer Valley submarket, the 168,897-square-foot industrial building features 25,484 square feet of office space.

Eric Bell, Mike Ciosek and Dylan Scott of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the transaction.