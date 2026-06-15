Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Arranges Sale of 94,949 SF Plaza West at Aurora Town Center in Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of the 94,949-square-foot Plaza West at Aurora Town Center, a retail center located at 13670 E. Alameda Ave. in Aurora. Denver-based Arileus Capital sold the asset to Rio Capital Investments for an undisclosed price. Justin Krieger of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the off-market transaction.

Situated on 7.8 acres, the Plaza West at Aurora Town Center features a multi-tenant shopping center anchored by Harbor Freight Tools, Dollar Tree and King Buffett and a freestanding single-tenant drive-thru building occupied by Starbucks Coffee.