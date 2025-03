SUPERIOR, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a 7,512-square-foot retail strip center and liquor store business at 1679 Coalton Road in Superior. Levi Saxen and Jack Eberwein of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.