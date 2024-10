WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a multifamily property, located at 3730 Miller Court in Wheat Ridge. The building sold for $2.4 million, or $265,556 per unit.

Built in 1960, the property offers nine apartments. Josh Newell and Connor Knutson of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the deal.