Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers $5.6M Sale of Sun Haven Apartments in Pueblo West, Colorado
PUEBLO WEST, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Sun Haven Apartments, a multifamily community located at 201 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $5.6 million, or $78,875 per unit.
Built in 1970 and renovated in 2008, Sun Haven Apartments features 71 units and a large amount of excess land.
Michael Krebsbach of Pinnacle represented the seller, while Jamie Mitchell of Pinnacle represented the buyer in the deal.
