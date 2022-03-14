REBusinessOnline

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers $5.6M Sale of Sun Haven Apartments in Pueblo West, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

201-S-McCulloch-Blvd-Pueblo-West-CO

Sun Haven Apartments in Pueblo West, Colo., features 71 units.

PUEBLO WEST, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Sun Haven Apartments, a multifamily community located at 201 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $5.6 million, or $78,875 per unit.

Built in 1970 and renovated in 2008, Sun Haven Apartments features 71 units and a large amount of excess land.

Michael Krebsbach of Pinnacle represented the seller, while Jamie Mitchell of Pinnacle represented the buyer in the deal.

