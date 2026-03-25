Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 20,034 SF Medical Office Property in Littleton, Colorado

LITTLETON, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Chatfield Plaza, a medical office property situated within Ken Caryl Business Park in Littleton. The asset traded for $3.2 million. Located at 10789 Bradford Road, the 20,034-square-foot building is home to 10 tenants, abundant parking and upgraded solar paneling on the roof. RC Myles, Eric Shaw and Kianna Starin of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, while Craig Myles and Joe Owston represented the buyer in the deal. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.