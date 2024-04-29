Monday, April 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
6465-W-38th-Ave-Wheat-Ridge-CO
Located at 6465 W. 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, Colo., the apartment building features 24 one- and two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 24-Unit Multifamily Property in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

by Amy Works

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 6465 W. 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, a suburb west of Denver. The property traded for $5.3 million, or $220,833 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1962, the 24-unit property offers seven one-bedroom/one-bath units and 17 two-bedroom/one-bath units each with private balconies or patios.

Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The buyer assumed the seller’s existing debt on the property, which had seven years of term left at a fixed rate of 3.14 percent.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers $3.2M Sale of Retail...

Kislak Negotiates Sale of 6,400 SF Retail Property...

Interra Realty Brokers $12.7M Sale of Apartment Building...

BWE Provides $8.3M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing...

Phoenix Closures Sells 113,124 SF Industrial Building in...

Trammell Crow, GATV Complete Phase I of Mixed-Use...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $13.2M Sale of Medical...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 564-Unit Self-Storage...

KBS Sells 260,112 SF Light Industrial Property in...