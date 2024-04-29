Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 24-Unit Multifamily Property in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment building located at 6465 W. 38th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, a suburb west of Denver. The property traded for $5.3 million, or $220,833 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1962, the 24-unit property offers seven one-bedroom/one-bath units and 17 two-bedroom/one-bath units each with private balconies or patios.

Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The buyer assumed the seller’s existing debt on the property, which had seven years of term left at a fixed rate of 3.14 percent.