Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 37,458 SF Shopping Center in Littleton, Colorado

Located at 9012, 9032 and 9142 W. Ken Caryl Ave. in Littleton, Colo., the property features 37,458 square feet of multi-tenant retail space.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 9012, 9032 and 9142 W. Ken Caryl Ave. in Littleton. The shopping center traded for $4.5 million.

Dallas Sandberg of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller, while Thomas Graeve of Pinnacle Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.