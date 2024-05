CRAIG, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Timberglen Apartments, a multifamily building in Craig, a city of fewer than 10,000 residents in the northwestern quadrant of the state. The asset traded for $4.9 million.

Located at 3465 Douglas St., Timberglen Apartments offers 54 residences. Michael Krebsbach and Kenny Clarke of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors handled the transaction for the undisclosed buyer and seller in the deal.