PUEBLO, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Briarwood Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2026 Carlee Drive in Pueblo. The asset sold for $5.5 million, or $91,667 per unit. The property includes 60 units, plus an onsite manager house and workshop. Briarwood Apartments features 30 one-bedroom apartments and 30 two-bedroom units. Chris Knowlton of Pinnacle handled the transaction for both the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer.