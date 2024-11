WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Willowbrook Crossing, an apartment property in Westminster. The asset traded for $13.5 million, or $142,105 per unit. Willowbrook Crossing features 95 studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Josh Newell and Jake Waxter of The Newell Team at Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller and the undisclosed buyer in the deal.