Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Negotiates $15.9M Sale of Thirteen 20 Apartments in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Thirteen 20 Apartments features 132 apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Thirteen 20 Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1320 Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. The property traded hands for $15.9 million in an off-market transaction.

The asset features 132 apartments. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Michael Krebsbach and Kenny Clarke of Krebsbach Investment Group and Andrew Monette of the Johnson Ritter team assisted both parties in the transaction.