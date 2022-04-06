Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Negotiates $15M Sale of Residential Portfolio in Denver

Located at 1635 and 1671 Cook St. and 1620 Adams St. in Denver, the value-add apartment portfolio features 52 units.

DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a value-add multifamily portfolio, located at 1635 Cook St., 1671 Cook St. and 1620 Adams St. in Denver. The assets traded for $15 million, or $288,462 per unit.

Situated in Denver’s City Park neighborhood, the properties, which were built in 1960 and 1968, offer a total of 52 apartments.

Robert Lawson and Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed sellers, while Joe Hornstein and Scott Fetter of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.