REBusinessOnline

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Negotiates $15M Sale of Residential Portfolio in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

1635-1671-Cook-St-Denver-CO

Located at 1635 and 1671 Cook St. and 1620 Adams St. in Denver, the value-add apartment portfolio features 52 units.

DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a value-add multifamily portfolio, located at 1635 Cook St., 1671 Cook St. and 1620 Adams St. in Denver. The assets traded for $15 million, or $288,462 per unit.

Situated in Denver’s City Park neighborhood, the properties, which were built in 1960 and 1968, offer a total of 52 apartments.

Robert Lawson and Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed sellers, while Joe Hornstein and Scott Fetter of NorthPeak Commercial Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  