Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Single-Tenant, Net-Leased Property in Colorado

16255-Washington-St-Thorton-CO

The property at 16255 Washington St. in Thornton is net-leased by a single tenant.

THORNTON, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a single-tenant, net-leased asset located at 16255 Washington St. in Thornton. WashCo LLC sold the retail property for $5.1 million, or $669.41 per square foot. The name of the buyer was not released. Cory Sandberg of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the deal .

