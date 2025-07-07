Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Negotiates Sale of 11,004 SF Retail Center in Centennial, Colorado

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a value-add retail center located at 5730 E. Otero Ave. in Centennial. M&M Holdings sold the strip center to KGN Investments for $1.8 million. At the time of sale, the eight-unit, 11,004-square-foot property was 50 percent vacant, with several tenants operating under modified gross leases and an atypical layout that included a non-traditional office component. In conjunction with the sale, the Pinnacle team secured a new lease with Scalp Therapy for a 1,424-square-foot space. Kyle Moyer, Cody Stambaugh and Elizabeth Morgan of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller and buyer in the deal.