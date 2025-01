PUEBLO, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Oxford Pines Apartments, located at 1024-1026 Oxford St. and 28 Amherst Ave. in Pueblo. The three-building property offers 35 one- and two-bedroom units, many with private balconies, as well as 23 carports and two garages. Chris Knowlton of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the deal. The asset traded for $3.1 million, or $90,000 per unit.