Pinnacle Real Estate Arranges $2.1M Sale of Mercury Café in Downtown Denver

The Mercury Café occupies the 9,870-square-foot restaurant property at 2195 California St. in Denver.

DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of The Mercury Café in downtown Denver. An owner-operator acquired the property from the undisclosed seller for $2.1 million.

Located at 2195 California St., the property features 9,870 square feet of restaurant space.

Jason McClanahan and Dallas Sandberg of the Johnson Ritter team of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews