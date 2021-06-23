Pinnacle Real Estate Arranges $2.1M Sale of Mercury Café in Downtown Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Restaurant, Retail, Western

The Mercury Café occupies the 9,870-square-foot restaurant property at 2195 California St. in Denver.

DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of The Mercury Café in downtown Denver. An owner-operator acquired the property from the undisclosed seller for $2.1 million.

Jason McClanahan and Dallas Sandberg of the Johnson Ritter team of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.