ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of an industrial building located at 3950-3960 S. Mariposa St. in Englewood. The asset traded for $2.2 million. The 16,000-square-foot, small-bay property offers eight 2,000-square-foot units. Peter Sengelmann of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.