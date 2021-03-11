REBusinessOnline

Pinnacle Real Estate Brokers $16.8M Sale of Medical Office Park in Broomfield, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Healthcare, Office, Western

3301-3305-W-144th-Ave-Broomfield-CO

Located at 3301-3305 W. 144th Ave. in Broomfield, Colo., the building features 59,326 rentable square feet of medical office space.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a medical office park located at 3301-3305 W. 144th Ave. in Broomfield. BPC Holdings sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.8 million, or $284 per rentable square foot.

The property features 59,326 rentable square feet of medical office space. Corey Sandberg of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  