Pinnacle Real Estate Brokers $16.8M Sale of Medical Office Park in Broomfield, Colorado

Located at 3301-3305 W. 144th Ave. in Broomfield, Colo., the building features 59,326 rentable square feet of medical office space.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a medical office park located at 3301-3305 W. 144th Ave. in Broomfield. BPC Holdings sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.8 million, or $284 per rentable square foot.

The property features 59,326 rentable square feet of medical office space. Corey Sandberg of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the deal.