ARVADA, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $5 million sale of an industrial property located at 5335 Xenon St. in Arvada. The single-tenant property offers 15,975 square feet of industrial space. Mark Alley of Schneider Grimes Investment Services Group of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The buyer was not released.