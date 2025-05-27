Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Bubbles-Liquor-World-Castle-Rock-CO
The liquor store portfolio includes Bubbles Liquor World and Tiny Bubbles in Castle Rock, Colo.
Pinnacle Real Estate Brokers Sale of Two-Property Liquor Store Portfolio in Castle Rock, Colorado

by Amy Works

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a two-property portfolio of operating liquor stores in Castle Rock. The portfolio includes Bubbles Liquor World, a 27,395-square-foot flagship store located off Interstate 25 and Meadow Parkway in Castle Rock, and Tiny Bubbles, a 4,000-square-foot satellite store on the east side of Castle Rock. The portfolio generates around $15 million in annual revenue.

Levi Saxen and Jack Eberwein of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the off-market deal. The Pinnacle team secured SBA financing for both locations and structured long-term leases for the new operators, ensuring stability and continued success for all parties involved.

