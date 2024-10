DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of an office building in Denver. Collaborative Healing Initiative Within Communities (CHIC Denver) acquired the asset from Unbridled Wealth for $2.1 million, or $327.14 per square foot.

Located at 1525 Josephine St., the property offers 6,358 square feet of office space. Cody Stambaugh, Liz Morgan and Kyle Moyer of The Morgan Stambaugh Group at Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors handled the transaction.