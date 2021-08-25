Pinnacle Real Estate Negotiates $14.8M Sale of Retail Center in Cerritos, California
CERRITOS, CALIF. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a retail center located at 12221-17312 Norwalk Blvd. in Cerritos. The asset traded for $14.8 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.
Situated 19 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, the 52,382-square-foot property is anchored by a grocery store. Peter Sengelmann, Eric Diesch and Jackson Coon of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the deal.
