Pinnacle Real Estate Negotiates $14.8M Sale of Retail Center in Cerritos, California

Located at 12221-17312 Norwalk Blvd. in Cerritos, Calif., the property features 52,382 square feet of retail space.

CERRITOS, CALIF. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a retail center located at 12221-17312 Norwalk Blvd. in Cerritos. The asset traded for $14.8 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Situated 19 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, the 52,382-square-foot property is anchored by a grocery store. Peter Sengelmann, Eric Diesch and Jackson Coon of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the deal.