ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the purchase of a multifamily property located at 3455 S. Logan St. in the Denver suburb of Englewood. The asset traded for $3 million, which equates to $157,895 per unit or $257.20 per square foot.

The apartment building features 19 for-rent residences. Josh Newell and Connor Knutson of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction.