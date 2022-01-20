Pinnacle Real Estate Negotiates $7.5M Purchase of Apartment Portfolio in Grand Junction, Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the acquisition of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Grand Junction. The assets traded for $7.5 million, or $100,000 per unit.
Totaling 75 units, the portfolio includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. The communities are located at 306, 420 and 445 Chipeta Ave.
Chirs Knowlton of Pinnacle Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.
