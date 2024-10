THORNTON, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has directed the sale of Shops at Highpointe Park in Thornton. A Colorado-based private investor sold the asset to a Pennsylvania-based institutional investor for $6.3 million.

Located at 9740 and 9760 Grant St., Shops at Highpointe Park consists of two adjacent retail strip centers built in 2008 and totaling 19,622 square feet.

Justin Krieger represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.