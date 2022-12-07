Pinnacle Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 20-Unit Apartment Building in Englewood, Colorado

The apartment building at 3444 S. Marion St. in Englewood, Colo., features 20 residences.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a multifamily property located at 3444 S. Marion St. in Englewood. The asset sold for $4.2 million, or $208,000 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Built in 1971, the building features 20 apartments. Chris Knowlton, Mark Knowlton and Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, Craig Branton of Cushman & Wakefield and Taylor Nelson of Land Title handled the transaction.