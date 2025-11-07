Pinnacle Sells Elyps Luxury Apartments in Fort Lauderdale for $46.5M

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Miami-based developer Pinnacle has sold Elyps Apartments, a 140-unit luxury community in Fort Lauderdale, for $46.5 million. The buyer was Ram Elyps LLC, an affiliate of Rental Asset Management (RAM). CBRE represented Pinnacle affiliate, Bimini Cove LLC, in the transaction.

Completed in 2023, Elyps offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 777 to 1,182 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, business center, rooftop terrace, pet washing station and electric vehicle charging stations.