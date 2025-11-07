Friday, November 7, 2025
Elyps-Apartments
Elyps Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as various amenities including a swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center and a rooftop terrace.
Pinnacle Sells Elyps Luxury Apartments in Fort Lauderdale for $46.5M

by Abby Cox

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Miami-based developer Pinnacle has sold Elyps Apartments, a 140-unit luxury community in Fort Lauderdale, for $46.5 million. The buyer was Ram Elyps LLC, an affiliate of Rental Asset Management (RAM). CBRE represented Pinnacle affiliate, Bimini Cove LLC, in the transaction.

Completed in 2023, Elyps offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 777 to 1,182 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, business center, rooftop terrace, pet washing station and electric vehicle charging stations.

