Pinnacle Systems Relocates from Saint Charles to Batavia, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The company sold its facility in Saint Charles and purchased this building in Batavia.

BATAVIA, ILL. — Pinnacle Systems Inc. has sold its 33,113-square-foot industrial facility located at 3715 Swenson Ave. in Saint Charles for $2.3 million. The safety equipment supplier then purchased a 16,095-square-foot industrial building located at 1510 Hubbard Ave. in Batavia for $915,000. David Friedland, Michael Magliano and Michael Manna of Cushman & Wakefield represented Pinnacle in both transactions. The new building is better suited to the current needs of Pinnacle, according to Manna.

