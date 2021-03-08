Pinnacle Systems Relocates from Saint Charles to Batavia, Illinois

The company sold its facility in Saint Charles and purchased this building in Batavia.

BATAVIA, ILL. — Pinnacle Systems Inc. has sold its 33,113-square-foot industrial facility located at 3715 Swenson Ave. in Saint Charles for $2.3 million. The safety equipment supplier then purchased a 16,095-square-foot industrial building located at 1510 Hubbard Ave. in Batavia for $915,000. David Friedland, Michael Magliano and Michael Manna of Cushman & Wakefield represented Pinnacle in both transactions. The new building is better suited to the current needs of Pinnacle, according to Manna.