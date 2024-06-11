Pinnacle, Wendover Housing Deliver 112-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Riviera Beach, Florida

RIVIERA BEACH, FLA. — Pinnacle and Wendover Housing Partners have opened Berkeley Landing, an affordable housing community located at 3100 Broadway in Riviera Beach, about five miles north of West Palm Beach. Berkeley Landing features 110 income-restricted units and two market-rate units attached to live-work spaces on the ground level.

The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with incomes restricted to households earning 30, 50, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities include a clubhouse, pool and a cabana, fitness center, cyber lounge, covered pavilion, playground and an enclosed dog-walking area.

Financing for Berkeley Landing includes funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corp.’s allocation of housing tax credits; a contribution from Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency leveraged by a low-interest loan and impact fee relief from Palm Beach County; equity from The National Equity Fund and Bank of America; construction financing from Bank of America; and permanent financing from Neighborhood Lending Partners.

Pinnacle and Wendover Housing Partners will host an official grand opening of Berkeley Landing on Friday, June 14.