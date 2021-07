Pinstripes to Open Entertainment Center in Paramus, New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. — Pinstripes, an entertainment concept that combines bowling and bocce ball with food and beverages, will open a new venue at Westfield Garden State Plaza in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The opening is scheduled for late 2022. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield owns the 2.1 million-square-foot property.