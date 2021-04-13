REBusinessOnline

Pintar Investment Secures $9.3M Refinancing for Single-Family Rental Community in Winter Haven, Florida

Lake Lucerne

Built in 2019, Lake Lucerne’s homes feature four-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,678 square feet.

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. — Pintar Investment Co. has secured $9.3 million in refinancing for Lake Lucerne, a 56-unit single-family rental home community in Winter Haven.

LendingHome, a San Francisco-based lender for residential investors, provided Pintar with the loan. Pintar chose LendingHome in 2019 to supply a $6.3 million acquisition loan, and Pintar selected LendingHome again to refinance the bridge loan.

Built in 2019, Lake Lucerne's homes feature four-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,678 square feet. Each home features a dedicated two-car garage and a lot size that averages 6,500 square feet.

