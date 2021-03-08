Pintar Investment, Suncrest Real Estate to Develop 109-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Zora Encanto in Phoenix will feature 109 for-rent single-family homes, swimming pool, fitness center, yoga lawn and grilling stations.

PHOENIX — A joint venture between Pintar Investment Co. and Phoenix-based Suncrest Real Estate & Land has acquired an 8.7-acre Opportunity Zone land parcel at the northeast corner of Encanto Boulevard and 83rd Avenue in Phoenix. The partnership plans to develop Zora Encanto, a 109-unit build-to-rent community offering a blend of single-family living with multifamily community amenities, on the site.

Zora Encanto will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, each with private walk-up entrances and individually fenced backyards. Individual units will include in-house smart technology, hardwood-style floors, 10-foot ceilings and dog doors. The gated community will offer a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, yoga lawn, grilling stations, community fireplaces and an event lawn for private gatherings.

Construction is slated to begin in May, with completion and initial move-ins scheduled for mid-2022. Pintar acquired the community, which will be professionally managed, as part of its PICOZ Fund I LP. Zora Encanto is the fourth asset in the investment vehicle.