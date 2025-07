NEW YORK CITY — Pinterest has signed an 83,000-square-foot office lease at 11 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The visual discovery platform will occupy the entire 13th floor of the 30-story, 2.3 million-square-foot building. Evan Margolin, Justin Haber and Michael Berg of JLL represented Pinterest in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Brent Ozarowski of Newmark represented the landlord, SL Green.