Piping Rock Partners Sells Fox Pointe Apartments in Columbus, Indiana for $13.8M

COLUMBUS, IND. — Piping Rock Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on value-add multifamily real estate in the Midwest, has sold Fox Pointe Apartments in Columbus for $13.8 million. CBRE represented the seller and buyer, an affiliate of Equity Property Management LLC. Piping Rock purchased the 120-unit multifamily property in 2010 for $4.7 million and invested more than $1 million in renovations, including a fully remodeled clubhouse, new roofing and siding, and interior upgrades such as new appliances, cabinetry, countertops, flooring and lighting.