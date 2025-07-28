Monday, July 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Piping Rock Partners Sells Fox Pointe Apartments in Columbus, Indiana for $13.8M

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, IND. — Piping Rock Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on value-add multifamily real estate in the Midwest, has sold Fox Pointe Apartments in Columbus for $13.8 million. CBRE represented the seller and buyer, an affiliate of Equity Property Management LLC. Piping Rock purchased the 120-unit multifamily property in 2010 for $4.7 million and invested more than $1 million in renovations, including a fully remodeled clubhouse, new roofing and siding, and interior upgrades such as new appliances, cabinetry, countertops, flooring and lighting.

You may also like

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 151,121 SF Fairlane North...

Seefried Preleases 190,606 SF Spec Distribution Facility in...

Skender Breaks Ground on 48-Unit Supportive Housing Development...

Venture One Purchases 145,500 SF Industrial Building in...

Concord Capital Partners Buys The Park Wilshire Apartments...

Northmarq Brokers $33.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 307-Unit Self-Storage...

Brem Group Acquires 230-Unit Milo on Westheimer Apartments...

Thrive Preschool Acquires 12,014 SF School Building in...