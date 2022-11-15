REBusinessOnline

Pisula Development Completes 56,100 SF Medical Office Building in Shenandoah, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — Locally based firm Pisula Development has completed Vision Park Medical Office Building, a 56,100-square-foot healthcare project in Shenandoah, about 40 miles north of Houston. The three-story building, which carried a price tag of $15.1 million, sits on 3.2 acres and includes 234 parking spaces. The building is currently 80 percent leased to tenants such as Woodlands Center for Specialty Surgery and Physicians Group of The Woodlands.

