ORION TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Pita Way has leased space to open a 1,550-square-foot restaurant at the Shops at Baldwin Village in Orion Township, a far northern suburb of Detroit. The new retail development is located at the northwest corner of Baldwin and Morgan roads and is part of a proposed master plan that would include 215 condo units and 264 apartment units. Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant. The landlord was undisclosed.