Pivot Energy Leases New Headquarters in Denver

DENVER — Pivot Energy has signed a 22,628-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters at 1601 Wewatta St. in Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) district. The solar energy company occupies three-quarters of the seventh floor.

Pivot Energy will add an adjacent, 4,000-square-foot space for hybrid and traveling employees. The new headquarters will feature a private patio with a green roof feature, outdoor seating and grills.

Newmark’s Andrew Blaustein and Josh Pons represented the tenant in the transaction. CBRE’s Chris Phenicie and Allison Berry represented the landlord, Morgan Stanley.