Solar company Pivot Energy has leased the bulk of the seventh floor at 1601 Wewatta St. in Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) district.
Pivot Energy Leases New Headquarters in Denver

by Jeff Shaw

DENVER — Pivot Energy has signed a 22,628-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters at 1601 Wewatta St. in Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) district. The solar energy company occupies three-quarters of the seventh floor. 

Pivot Energy will add an adjacent, 4,000-square-foot space for hybrid and traveling employees. The new headquarters will feature a private patio with a green roof feature, outdoor seating and grills. 

Newmark’s Andrew Blaustein and Josh Pons represented the tenant in the transaction. CBRE’s Chris Phenicie and Allison Berry represented the landlord, Morgan Stanley. 

