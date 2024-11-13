Pixida Signs 16,129 SF Restaurant Lease in Manhattan’s Nomad District

NEW YORK CITY — Greek restaurant concept Pixida has signed a 16,129-square-foot lease to open a new, Mediterranean-style restaurant in Manhattan’s Nomad district. The lease term is 20 years, and the space is located within 245 Fifth Avenue, a 24-story, 321-527-square-foot building. David Graff of Compass represented Pixida, which expects to open in late 2025, in the lease negotiations. Brad Schwarz and Olivia Hwang of Lee & Associates, along with internal agent Gregg Weisser, represented the landlord, The Moinian Group.