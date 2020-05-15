Pizzuti, Capital University Partner on 145-Unit Apartment Project in Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Phase III of Library Park will rise six stories.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Pizzuti Cos. and Capital University have formed a joint venture to redevelop an existing surface parking lot located along South Grant Avenue near the university’s law school in Columbus. Plans call for a six-story building with 145 apartment units, 7,000 square feet of rooftop amenity space and 3,500 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space. The third phase of Library Park, the project will feature a wellness center, cycle studio, coworking spaces and an onsite restaurant and bar serving both residents and the public. The rooftop will feature an outdoor courtyard complete with a pool and clubhouse. Pizzuti recently broke ground on Phases I and II of Library Park. Lupton Rausch Architects Inc. designed Phase III and Corna Kokosing will serve as general contractor. Construction will begin immediately with completion slated for fall 2021. Phase I is currently in lease-up and Phase II is scheduled for completion in October.