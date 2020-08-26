Pizzuti Delivers 21-Story Hotel in Nashville’s SoBro District

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Pizzuti Cos. has opened The Joseph, a 21-story, 297-room hotel in Nashville’s SoBro district. The hotel is part of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection line. The hotel offers indoor and outdoor meeting space, a fitness center, spa and salon, rooftop lounge and restaurant Yolan. The Joseph, named after Pizzuti family patriarch Joseph Pizzuti, is located at 401 Koreans Blvd., less than one mile from downtown Nashville. Miami-based Arquitectonica designed the hotel.