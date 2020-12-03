Pizzuti Opens 100-Unit Residences at the Sutton in Columbus, Ohio
COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Pizzuti Cos. has opened The Residences at the Sutton, a 100-unit luxury apartment development in the Short North Arts District of Columbus. Move-ins for the first residents have begun. The six-story project features studios, one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as 123 parking spaces. Amenities include a fitness center with Peloton bikes, yoga area and package room. The third floor includes a 2,000-square-foot amenity deck with a bocce ball court, fire pit and clubroom. Lupton Rausch Architecture was the project architect. Monthly rents start at $1,175. Residents can now receive two months of free rent on a 14-month or longer lease.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.