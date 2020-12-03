REBusinessOnline

Pizzuti Opens 100-Unit Residences at the Sutton in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

The Residences at the Sutton rises six stories in the Short North Arts District.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Pizzuti Cos. has opened The Residences at the Sutton, a 100-unit luxury apartment development in the Short North Arts District of Columbus. Move-ins for the first residents have begun. The six-story project features studios, one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as 123 parking spaces. Amenities include a fitness center with Peloton bikes, yoga area and package room. The third floor includes a 2,000-square-foot amenity deck with a bocce ball court, fire pit and clubroom. Lupton Rausch Architecture was the project architect. Monthly rents start at $1,175. Residents can now receive two months of free rent on a 14-month or longer lease.

