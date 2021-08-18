Pizzuti Underway on 324,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Central Ohio

Hamilton Road One Distribution Center in Groveport is slated for completion in December.

GROVEPORT, OHIO — The Pizzuti Cos. and development partner Olympus Ventures LLC are underway on the construction of Hamilton Road One Distribution Center, a 324,000-square-foot industrial building in central Ohio’s Groveport. The development team is undertaking the project on a speculative basis. Located on Hamilton Road, the site provides convenient access to I-270 and I-70. The building will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 57 dock doors, four grade doors, 212 auto parking spaces and 64 trailer parking spaces. Completion is slated for December. Jeff Lyons of CBRE is marketing the project for lease.