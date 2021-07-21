REBusinessOnline

Pizzuti Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The buildings, slated for completion in December, will be situated within Global Court Logistics Center.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Pizzuti Cos. is underway on the development of two speculative industrial buildings within Global Court Logistics Center, which is located in the Rickenbacker submarket of Columbus. Global Court I will span 158,700 square feet while Global Court II will total 196,400 square feet. Both buildings will feature a clear height of 32 feet and LED lighting. Completion is slated for this December. CBRE and Pizzuti will provide leasing services. Since 1998, Pizzuti has developed more than 12 million square feet of industrial space in the Rickenbacker submarket.

