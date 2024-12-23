PJ’s Coffee to Expand in Metro Atlanta With 12 New Locations

MANDEVILLE, LA. — PJ’s Coffee plans to open 12 new locations in the metropolitan Atlanta area over the next seven years. The Peach State currently has a PJ’s Coffee location in Greensboro and construction will soon begin for its next one in Rome. The Mandeville, La.-based coffeeshop chain has more than 185 locations operating systemwide and more than 100 in the development pipeline.

“Our expansion into Atlanta represents a game-changing opportunity to share PJ’s unique flavors with a vibrant community that values Southern hospitality and exceptional coffee,” says Lory Schwartz, franchise development manager of PJ’s Coffee. “The city’s dynamic economy, strong coffee culture and affinity for innovation make it the perfect place for our next chapter of growth.”