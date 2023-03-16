Placemakr Opens 89-Unit Hotel-Residential Property in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston Neighborhood

Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston is the third Nashville location for Placemakr.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Placemakr, a tech-centric hospitality and multifamily operator, has opened its third Nashville location. The 89-unit property is located at 321 Hart St. in the city’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. Placemakr Wedgewood-Houston, formerly a Bento Living building, features apartment-style units for nightly hotel, short-term rental and long-term furnished housing stays. Units range from micro studios to two-bedroom apartments. According to the property website, a one-night stay this weekend ranges from $169 to $379. Guests have access to an outdoor rooftop terrace with views of downtown Nashville, a fitness center, meeting spaces, onsite bodega, coffee bar and an onsite Pacific-Rim-inspired restaurant. Placemakr’s other Nashville locations are in SoBro and Music Row.